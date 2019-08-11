  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man is injured after police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood. The incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Fox Street on Sunday.

Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen when four men pulled up on him in a red Nissan and opened fire during a robbery attempt.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Comments