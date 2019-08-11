Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man is injured after police say he was shot during an attempted robbery in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood. The incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of Fox Street on Sunday.
Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen when four men pulled up on him in a red Nissan and opened fire during a robbery attempt.
The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
You must log in to post a comment.