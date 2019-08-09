By CBS3 Staff
Claymont news, Delaware news

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Claymont overnight. It happened on northbound Philadelphia Pike in the area of Commonwealth Boulevard, just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Police have not identified the victim.

All lanes of Philadelphia Pike are closed between Commonwealth Boulevard and Harvey Road.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

