CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Claymont overnight. It happened on northbound Philadelphia Pike in the area of Commonwealth Boulevard, just before 3 a.m. Friday.
Police have not identified the victim.
All lanes of Philadelphia Pike are closed between Commonwealth Boulevard and Harvey Road.
Mobile 3 showing the scene in Claymont. Philadelphia Pike remains closed. pic.twitter.com/Oe9IhZdO64
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) August 9, 2019
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
