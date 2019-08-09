Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before you head down to that Eagles game or concert, here’s everything you need to know about Lincoln Financial Field.
How to get there
SEPTA is the easiest way to get to the Sports Complex. Just hop on the Broad Street Line all the way down to NRG station. That will let you off at the corner of Broad and Pattison.
The Sports Complex also has plenty of parking for fans and tailgaters.
Parking lots generally open four-and-a-half hours before kickoff.
Bag policy
Fans are allowed to carry one clear tote, clear (Ziploc) bag or a small clutch purse into the stadium. See more on the stadium’s bag policy here.
Prohibited items
- Coolers
- Backpacks
- Balls
- Bottles
- E-cigarettes
- Noisemakers
- Strollers
- Umbrellas
Check out a complete list on the Linc’s policies here.
