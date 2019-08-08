Comments
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) – A woman found beaten at a southern New Jersey office complex has died from her injuries. Toms River police responded to the Deer Chase Professional Park around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported an assault had occurred at the Route 37 site.
The woman was unresponsive when she was found and was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital. Her name has not been released, and details about the attack were not disclosed.
A motive for the assault remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.
No arrests have been made.
