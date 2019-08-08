ALLENTOWN, Pa (CBS) — The Lehigh Valley IronPugs will be taking the field on Aug. 19 when they host the Syracuse Mets. This name change comes after a typo caused a promotional T-shirt order to go askew.
The IronPigs President and General Manager, Kurt Landis, was ordering shirts for a giveaway when he says his mobile phone’s auto-correct spelled the team’s name with a “u” instead of an “i.”
“In what was a simple typo by me, we are now forced to become the ‘IronPugs’ for this day,” Landes said. “It had to have been the auto-correct on my mobile phone. We’ve all been there, right? Now, like any pig, I have mud on my face.”
The giveaway will go on as planned, “IronPugs” T-shirts will be given to 3,000 fans the day of the game. Players themselves will also be wearing IronPugs hats during the game.
This is what happens if you don't spell check before hitting "send," kids.
The IronPigs will play as the #IronPugs on Aug. 19. https://t.co/Sv3CPQzVBf
— Lehigh Valley IronPigs (@IronPigs) August 7, 2019
IronPugs-themed merchandise is also now available in the Majestic Clubhouse Store.
