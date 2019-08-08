  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
ALLENTOWN, Pa (CBS) — The Lehigh Valley IronPugs will be taking the field on Aug. 19 when they host the Syracuse Mets. This name change comes after a typo caused a promotional T-shirt order to go askew.

credit: Lehigh Valley IronPigs

The IronPigs President and General Manager, Kurt Landis, was ordering shirts for a giveaway when he says his mobile phone’s auto-correct spelled the team’s name with a “u” instead of an “i.”

“In what was a simple typo by me, we are now forced to become the ‘IronPugs’ for this day,” Landes said. “It had to have been the auto-correct on my mobile phone. We’ve all been there, right? Now, like any pig, I have mud on my face.”

The giveaway will go on as planned, “IronPugs” T-shirts will be given to 3,000 fans the day of the game. Players themselves will also be wearing IronPugs hats during the game.

IronPugs-themed merchandise is also now available in the Majestic Clubhouse Store.

