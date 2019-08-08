Comments
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — CBS3 SummerFest heads to Mount Laurel on Friday and to kick off the festivities, we headed to a Thai restaurant where the soul of their comfort food is plucked from the soul.
As comforting as a bowl of homemade soup, Bhan Thai in the Village at Cambridge crossing is that cozy eatery in Mount Laurel that hugs diners from the inside out. In the heart of the home, aromatics from fresh herbs color and flavor vibrant plates of Thai cuisine and house specialties.
There is a reason why owner Tina ukhansawad handpicks everything, whether it be her garden or the market because that’s how she grew up cooking with her mom in Thailand.
Watch the full Taste With Tori from Bhan Thai above.
