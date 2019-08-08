  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:John Carney, Local, Local TV

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS/AP) — Prison officials in Delaware are taking more steps to ensure that inmates don’t get illegal air mail deliveries. Gov. John Carney is expected to sign a bill Thursday into law making it a Class F felony to deliver, or attempt to deliver, contraband by drone into Delaware prison facilities.

Carney plans to sign the bill while visiting the state’s maximum-security prison in Smyrna.

Officials note that unmanned aircraft systems are capable of delivering contraband into detention facilities without undergoing inspections.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments