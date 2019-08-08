CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The Cherry Hill Police Department announced Thursday that it is launching a drone unit. Police say they recently purchased a small Unmanned Aircraft System to help search for missing persons, locate fleeing suspects and also for emergency and disaster response.
“The sUAS is equipped with video camera equipment, which can assist in a search and rescue mission or to provide aerial footage of a motor vehicle accident or crime scene. This additional resource will have an impact on the efficiency of operations and safety of our police and residents,” the department said in a statement.
Police have 20 trained and certified pilots to operate the drones.
The department paid for the unmanned aircraft and associated training with confiscated funds.
