CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — The Cherry Hill Police Department announced Thursday that it is launching a drone unit. Police say they recently purchased a small Unmanned Aircraft System to help search for missing persons, locate fleeing suspects and also for emergency and disaster response.

(credit: Cherry Hill Police Department)

“The sUAS is equipped with video camera equipment, which can assist in a search and rescue mission or to provide aerial footage of a motor vehicle accident or crime scene. This additional resource will have an impact on the efficiency of operations and safety of our police and residents,” the department said in a statement.

Police have 20 trained and certified pilots to operate the drones.

(credit: Cherry Hill Police Department)

The department paid for the unmanned aircraft and associated training with confiscated funds.

