Bug Fest Returns To The Academy Of Natural Sciences

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)Bug Fest is back at the Academy of Natural Sciences! Visitors will get the chance to see some creepy crawlers up close this weekend.

“You may come in not so sure about bugs but you will leave a bug enthusiast. There is so much to discover,” Karen Verderame with the Academy of Natural Sciences said.

Bug Fest will feature over a 100 live species throughout the museum. Specimens from the Academy’s behind-the-scenes collections will also be on display.

Bug Fest takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University at 1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

For a full list of activities taking place at Bug Fest, click here.

