



BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — A disturbing discovery was made in Burlington County after white supremacy stickers were found on signs. Some have gone to the police over those stickers, which contain a website address that promotes white supremacy propaganda.

There’s disgust and outrage in Bordentown where provocative stickers guiding people to check out allegedly racist propaganda were fixed on poles and street signs earlier this week.

“I felt that it was propaganda to recruit people for their Nazi agenda,” said Jacqueline Laven, the owner of Broomstick Betty.

One sticker said “Feminism Is A Cancer” with a website printed below. The other says “Love Your Race.”

Laven cut the website part off that sticker and gave it to police, who say they are investigating.

Local Marine Scott Reichek has reported the stickers to police after taking a look at the website.

“If you look at the website itself, they try to brand themselves as patriots,” Reichek said. “Basically it’s here some things you agree with, come sit down with us and we’ll feed you some more Nazi kool-aid.”

The Anti-Defamation League considers the group white supremacists and the emergence of their stickers comes at a time when the country is grappling with how to deal with white supremacist ideology that allegedly inspired the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

New Jersey this week launched a new anti-bias task force that is focused on youth recruitment and hate.

“Well, the concern with this type of flyering and recruitment is that it might just be comments but we know that these comments and these beliefs can lead to conduct,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.

Reichek, who served in the Iraq War, says propaganda like this has no place in the country he’s defended.

“I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. I regard these people as domestic enemies of the Constitution of the United States,” he said.

Police say there have not been any racist incidents or crimes in recent memory but are investigating the propaganda. They have reported the propaganda to the Department of Homeland Security.