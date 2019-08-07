By CBS3 Staff
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – A two-alarm fire ripped through a former restaurant in Wildwood. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday at what used to be Colleen’s By The Sea on the 200 block of Schellenger Avenue.

Eyewitness News viewer Tom Matthews provided CBS3 photos of the scene as firefighters battled heavy flames on the second floor.

Two-Alarm Fire Rips Through Former Colleen's By The Sea Restaurant In Wildwood

The building is vacant and there were no reports of injuries.

