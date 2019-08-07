LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — What started as a fun trip to the Sesame Place water park in Bucks County turned frightening for some guests when a woman began cursing and yelling at people in line — and it was caught on camera. Zafirah Moore says she started recording the incident with her cellphone after she says the woman told her to “go back to where you came from.”
Only on @CBSPhilly at noon: The woman who was told to “go back to where you came from” while with her kids at #SesamePlace tells us she wants to forgive the woman. pic.twitter.com/3BGNu1zsyM
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) August 7, 2019
Moore says in an exclusive interview she was born and raised in West Philadelphia. She also says she was wearing her Muslim garb at the park while with her kids and she feels the woman’s remarks are racist.
“I just want to tell her that I’m a person. I don’t look like everyone else, I don’t dress like everyone else, but I am a person. You can’t just go around saying anything to anybody. It was no need to say that to me,” Moore said.
The unidentified woman is also seen trying to grab Moore’s phone.
Sesame Place tells Eyewitness News the woman was kicked out of the park and is not allowed to return.
Moore says she still wants to press charges.
