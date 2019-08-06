PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the wake of the two mass shootings over the weekend and the increased gun violence in Philadelphia, there was a prayer vigil and rally in Love Park Tuesday night. The Love Over Hate rally was hosted by several groups, including CeaseFirePA and Power.
Several elected officials were present. The victims of the El Paso and Dayton shootings were on the hearts and minds of the attendees, plus the gun violence victims in our area.
“We come here tonight to mourn, to express frustration — even anger. But we also come here tonight in solidarity,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey said. “We have reached, at long last, a consensus that it is time to take action, legislative action, against the scourge of gun violence.”
Casey added the Senate should be called back into session by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to strengthen gun laws.
On Tuesday, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey announced he’s working on a bipartisan bill to enhance background checks and give judges permission to take guns from those deemed at risk of violence.
