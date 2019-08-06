Plane Carrying Pink's Management Team Bursts Into Flames After Crash Landing In Denmark

Comments
DENMARK (CBS) – A plane carrying singer Pink’s management team burst into flames after crash landing in Denmark late Monday night. No one was hurt and Danish media says the Doylestown-native was not on the plane.
The private jet had reportedly just touched down in Denmark from Oslo, Norway. The crew was on their way to the next stop in Pink’s Beautiful Trauma tour in the Danish city of Horsens.
Pink performed in Norway Monday night and she has a concert scheduled in Denmark Wednesday.
