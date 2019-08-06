  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia News, South Philadelphia refinery explosion


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An advisory group formed after the fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery is holding its first public meeting on Tuesday. The June 21 explosion and fire forced the refinery to shut down.

The group will advise city leaders on how the closure will affect Philadelphia’s economy, health, and environment.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Preparatory Charter School.

