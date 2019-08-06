Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An advisory group formed after the fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery is holding its first public meeting on Tuesday. The June 21 explosion and fire forced the refinery to shut down.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An advisory group formed after the fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery is holding its first public meeting on Tuesday. The June 21 explosion and fire forced the refinery to shut down.
Philadelphia Energy Solutions Files For Bankruptcy Month After Massive Fire Leads To Closure
The group will advise city leaders on how the closure will affect Philadelphia’s economy, health, and environment.
Officials Discuss Environmental Impact Of Last Month’s Explosion At Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refinery
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Preparatory Charter School.
You must log in to post a comment.