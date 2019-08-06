



LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) — Community members joined police officers in Lindenwold on this National Night Out, not only to strengthen their partnership, but to honor a life taken too soon. It was an emotional tribute to a young South Jersey woman killed by gun violence.

Maribely Lopez was murdered in March and on Tuesday it was announced a special bench would be placed at the Lindenwold Police Department in her memory.

A night out in Lindenwold became a night to remember for one local family.

“It’s a national movement to bring communities and police departments closer together. Basically come on out, meet some of the officers, have a good time, enjoy some of the festivities going on,” Lindenwold Police Chief Tom Brennan said.

Sonia Lopez was surprised about a special dedication of a a purple bench for a safe meetup spot that will be placed at the Lindenwold Police Department.

That bench, bathed in her daughter’s favorite shade and perfectly positioned near surveillance cameras, will hopefully protect others and preventing another family from going through what the Lopez’s have experienced.

“She was a lovely girl, always smiling,” Maribely’s mother, Sonia, said. “We are going to miss her a lot. I know she is going to live in everyone’s heart.”

On March 6, 21-year-old Maribely was found shot to death inside her car outside of her Willingboro home.

After more than a month-long investigation, detectives arrested 20-year-old Marvin Coleman, who they say “executed” Lopez while she tried to sell him her cellphone.

The transaction was organized on a popular mobile selling app.

“A bunch of people in this area, we like to sell stuff online and everything. At least now there is a true safe place to be at,” Maribely’s brother, Bryan Lopez, said.

“I really, really appreciate that they did this for my daughter. I have no words,” Sonia added.

Officials say the bench will be installed within the next week.