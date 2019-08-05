Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials are warning the Super Jump trampoline is super dangerous. The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission has issued a recall for the Super Jump 14-foot trampoline.
It’s also pulling the 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines that come with enclosures but don’t have reinforcement clamps.
The federal agency says the manufacturer has received 97 reports of the legs breaking off and at least four people have been injured.
People who bought the trampoline should stop using it and contact Super Jump for a repair kit.
The trampolines were sold online and on Amazon, Wayfair, Hayneedle and Overstock.
