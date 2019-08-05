PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The American Red Cross says they are working closely with emergency officials to provide comfort and support the communities affected by the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio over the weekend.
“Over the coming days, we will continue to work with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support both communities and the loved ones of those who have been harmed,” the American Red Cross said in a statement. “While we do not typically serve hospitals in El Paso or Dayton the Red Cross stands ready to provide blood and blood products as needed in response to these tragedies.”
Volunteers in El Paso, Texas are supporting the community with a family assistance center.
The Red Cross says these tragedies show how crucial it is to have blood on the shelves during an emergency.
While blood donors save lives every day, the lack of blood drives during the summer months make it more difficult to get blood and platelet donations, the Red Cross says.
For more information on donating blood visit the American Red Cross website.
