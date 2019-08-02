



REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — Among one of the traditions in Rehoboth Beach is grabbing a big bucket of fries. While you’re out frying on the beach, so are the fries at Thrasher’s on Rehoboth Avenue.

Taking a dip in that glorious peanut oil are baskets and baskets of Idaho potatoes that eventually fill buckets and buckets for beachgoers.

It’s a stop so many have been making since the 1980s, but Thrasher’s has been serving one thing and one thing only since 1929.

“It began in Ocean City, Maryland in 1929. A gentleman named J.T. Thrasher came from Georgia and he decided to open a stand that sold one thing — french fries. And til this day we continue to do it his way since 1929,” general manager Dean Shuttleworth said.

There is one thing they do differently.

“We peel them little different that 1929 not by hand anymore. That would take forever,” Shuttleworth.

CBS3 SummerFest: How Rehoboth Beach Continues To Be Nation’s Summer Capitol For Over 100 Years

It would take forever because they go through 400,000 pounds of potatoes in a season. They peel them, dice them, blanche them and give them baths in three different fryers to finish off. Just don’t ask for ketchup!

“Our feeling is vinegar enhances it, ketchup disguises it. If you want the true flavor of the Idaho flavor vinegar,” Shuttleworth.

Watch the video for more.