PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a missing woman who recently gave birth. They say Ebony Armstead’s child was born with a serious medical condition three weeks ago and is in dire need of care.
Police say the issue is potentially life-threatening for the baby, Princess Nova Jennings.
Police say Armstead does not have custody of the baby because of her mental state.
Armstead is known to frequent Philadelphia, Reading and Allentown.
If you have any information about Armstead’s whereabouts, call police.
