REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) — Many people in Rehoboth Beach will be enjoying the surf, the sand or a stroll along the boardwalk. Speaking of the boardwalk, many visitors instantly recognize the sign for Dolle’s Candy, but the sweets inside are even more famous.
If you’ve been to Rehoboth, you’ve seen the sign — Dolle’s Candy is the flavor of summer.
“This way built in 1927 — not the building, the business started in 1927 and we’ve been here ever since,” owner Tom Ibach said.
And for more than 90 years, customers keep reaching for these tasty treats.
“The main items here are caramel corn and salt water taffy,” Ibach said.
The salt water taffy comes in nearly 50 different flavors.
Watch the video for more on how Dolle’s makes their tasty treats.
