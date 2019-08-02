Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is getting a new resident. He or she will have four legs.
Eyewitness News was at CHOP Friday, where the Joy in Childhood Foundation announced the hospital will be getting an in-residence therapy dog.
The foundation says dogs can be a critical part of treatment teams. Dogs can be trained to do tasks like teach kids how to take a pill and keep a child calm during a medical intervention.
CHOP is expected to received its in-residence dog next summer.
You must log in to post a comment.