Comments
REHOBOTH BEACH, N.J. (CBS) — While there is a great shopping scene right along Rehoboth Avenue, for many visiting Delaware a huge draw is also the outlet shopping. While the beach in Rehoboth is the place to drop your chair and towel, the mile of style is where folks are dropping dollars.
The outlets in Rehoboth Beach are ready to take you for a ride, stocking with over 125 stores in three locations — Bayside, Seaside and Surfside along a two-mile stretch. They’ve got what you need and with no sales tax.
Watch the video above for more on the outlet stores at Rehoboth Beach.
You must log in to post a comment.