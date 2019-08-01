



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a deadly police-involved shooting in Allentown on Thursday. Police were called to a report of an armed man walking down the street and shooting a gun.

Upon arrival, officers found the man matching the description. He refused to drop the gun. That’s when things took a turn for the worse on 5th and Tilghman Streets just after 7 a.m. Thursday, police say.

Police say 27-year-old Andre Leach of Paterson, New Jersey, was waving the gun and then pointed it at officers while ignoring commands to drop the weapon.

Brenda Tompkins told The Morning Call the man fired off three rounds at a time, a total of 12 rounds. Other witnesses say they heard 15 to 20 shots fired.

“He would just stick it straight up in the air and start shooting it,” said Tompkins, who lives on Washington Street near Fifth Street.

Shots rang out and the man was shot. Eyewitnesses say it was a terrifying scene.

“I could hear them say ‘put the gun down.’ But at that time he was already on the floor and I think that they were just trying to be safe because the gun was right next to him,” witness Angelina Rosario said.

Rosario’s bullet-riddled car is now considered evidence.

“There’s been a lot of shootings in Allentown and it’s been really scary considering I have kids. I’m going to be moving after this. I’m not staying in this neighborhood,” Rosario said.

Officials say an officer was also injured in the shooting. The officer suffered a shrapnel injury to his leg and was later released.

Now the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting to determine if it was justified.

The mayor’s office released a statement asking the public to be patient as investigators gather all of the facts.