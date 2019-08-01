Comments
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A Gloucester Township police officer risked their life to save a 70-year-old woman from her burning home. The two-alarm blaze broke out shortly before 2 p.m. on Lamppost Lane on Thursday.
Police say the officer was one of the first people on the scene and rushed into the smoke-filled home to pull the woman out.
The woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition to be treated for burns.
The officer is also being treated for smoke inhalation and burns to his neck, but authorities say they’re in stable condition.
Fire officials say the blaze was placed under control at 2:28 p.m.
Investigators are working to find out what caused the fire.
