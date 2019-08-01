



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Montgomery County zoo will be adding an exhibit for the largest cat in the world after receiving a donation from a garbage collection service. The Elmwood Park Zoo announced Thursday the J.P. Mascaro & Sons Foundation donated $2 million for the addition of a brand new Amur tiger exhibit.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are the largest cats in the world and are a highly threatened species.

The Elmwood Park Zoo says the tigers can still be found in parts of the forest in eastern Russia, parts of China, and possibly North Korea.

This is the first time in the zoo’s 95-year history that tigers will call the Norristown zoo home.

The exhibit is expected to open in 2022.

“J. P. Mascaro & Sons Foundations has provided a tremendous amount of support to the community for many, many years. It’s truly inspiring,” said Al Zone, Elmwood Park Zoo Executive Director and CEO. “They’ve also funded several of the zoo’s programs and services, which has benefited thousands of our guests and the people we meet in our community outreach. J. P. Mascaro & Sons Foundations has helped the zoo to grow and succeed, and their gift of a new tiger exhibit promises to take us to a whole new level.”

The donation is being made in memory of Francesco A. Mascaro and Rosemarie Mascaro Venditti, siblings of the Mascaro company owners.

“The Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown is a quality operation that is enjoyed by local area residents. Our family has its roots in the Norristown area, and we are happy to be able to make the zoo’s new tiger exhibit a reality,” said Joseph P. Mascaro, Jr., the oldest of the Mascaro brothers. “My brother Frank always had a soft spot in his heart for the zoo, and no one loved animals more than my sister, Rosie. Our company is pleased to make this tiger exhibit donation to the zoo in their memory.”