



HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) — We all had career day at school, but not like this one. A police officer gave a boy a memory he will never forget.

In Haverford, you might see a very special officer, 7-year-old Austin Pickering, who wants to be a cop. This year, on his school’s “Dress as the Job You Want Day,” he received an extra badge, thanks to officer Edward Mintzer of the Haverford Township Police Department.

“I was driving, just doing my routine checks, and I saw a little boy wearing a police officer uniform,” Mintzer said. “He said it was career day, and ‘I want to grow up and be a police officer.’ And I immediately flashed back to when I was his age, an officer stopping to talk to me and that positive interaction impacted my life.”

Mintzer let Pickering wear his hat, hit the sirens, and even wear his SWAT equipment.

“I was in awe. I like was kind of star-struck,” said Christina Pickering, Austin’s mother.

She took pictures and posted the special moment on Facebook.

“I was getting all these comments and likes and loves, and through that, we were able to find out who the officer was,” Christina said.

Once they found out it was Mintzer, Austin wanted to thank him for his kindness.

“He made his own thank you card to the officer,” Christina said.

“And brought pretzels!” Austin said.

The officers at Haverford Township Police Department gave us the royal treatment, something Austin will never forget, especially his favorite part: “The sirens!”

We’re giving 3 Cheers to Mintzer for making a young boy’s day.

“It touched my soul being able to see it through a young child’s eyes,” Mintzer said. “It was an honor, and the honor was all mine.”