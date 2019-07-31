Comments
CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – There were two $10,000 winning tickets sold for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing in New Jersey. Officials say the tickets were sold at the Villas Country Liquor Store, located at 1900 Bayshore Rd., in Cape May County and the Quick Chek, located at 600 William St., in Middlesex County.
The winning tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, making them worth $10,000 each.
The winning numbers for Tuesday July 30 were 10, 24, 28, 33 and 38. The Gold Mega Ball was six and the Megaplier Multiplier was 3.
