PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city’s Elmwood section Wednesday afternoon. A large police presence swarmed the 2600 block of South 67th Street just before 5:30 p.m.
Police say a 32-year-old woman was shot once in the right eye. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:28 p.m.
A man approximately 30-years-old shot himself once in the right side of the head, police say. He was pronounced dead at 5:28 p.m.
Both victims were found in the front bedroom of the residents by a cousin of the female victim.
Police recovered a gun at the scene. An investigation continues.
