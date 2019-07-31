Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people have lost power from storms that rolled through the area Wednesday afternoon. The storms also left some damage behind.
Chopper 3 was over Father Judge High School in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon. Winds blew the bleachers right over and onto the field.
As of 5:30 p.m., PECO says 11,000 customers are without power in Pennsylvania, including more than 2,100 in Philadelphia. Bucks County is experiencing the most outages with 3,800.
In Mount Airy, the storms knocked down a tree on Germantown Avenue.
