PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Health Department is planning another inspection of the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood on Wednesday after reports of rats running rampant. The health department told Eyewitness News the city rebaited the neighborhood on Tuesday.
Officials say residents have reported seeing an improvement.
The rodents were spotted in large numbers on Howland Street last week.
The city responded over the weekend with bait boxes.
