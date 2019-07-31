WEATHER ALERT:Flash Flood Watch For Philadelphia And Immediate Surrounding Suburbs, New Jersey, And Delaware
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Health Department is planning another inspection of the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood on Wednesday after reports of rats running rampant. The health department told Eyewitness News the city rebaited the neighborhood on Tuesday.

Officials say residents have reported seeing an improvement.

The rodents were spotted in large numbers on Howland Street last week.

The city responded over the weekend with bait boxes.

