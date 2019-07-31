NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Officials in New Jersey are preparing for the largest annual drunk driving crackdown in the state. The 2019 “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” statewide Labor Day holiday crackdown begins Aug. 16 and runs through Sept. 2.
Throughout the campaign, state and local officers will conduct sobriety checkpoints and patrols will target motorists who may be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
North Wildwood PD to particiapte in "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" national campaign. Agencies from around New Jersey are gearing up for the state’s largest annual drunk driving crackdown. The 2019 Statewide Labor Day Crackdown begins August 16 and concludes on September 2. pic.twitter.com/XfEJWQa4Bz
— North Wildwood PD (@NorthWildwoodPD) July 31, 2019
“‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ is a national campaign designed to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving through high-visibility enforcement backed up by educational activities including national radio and television advertisements, posters, banners and mobile video display signs,” North Wildwood police said in a statement.
The campaign’s goal is to reduce drinking and driving during the summer months, including the Labor Day holiday.
There have been 36,778 crashes and 679 fatalities on New Jersey roadways involving driving under the influence over the past five years, North Wildwood police say.
There were 1,196 DWI arrests during last year’s crackdown.
Officials recommend having a designated driver, using mass transit or taxis, or spending the night where you were drinking to avoid a possible DWI or DUI arrest.
