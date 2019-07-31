



— A Missouri mother is accused of overdosing on fentanyl in a convenience store bathroom, leaving her 5-year-old son locked inside her car.

Anastasia Trinidad, 24, was found slumped over in a stall Thursday evening at a 7-Eleven store in Charlack, showing signs of a heroin or fentanyl overdose, according to a spokesman for the St. Ann Police Department.

An officer administered Narcan and Trinidad came to and immediately began asking, “Where’s my boy?” Police found the boy in her car outside, KTVI reported.

“[He] was in the backseat crying. Further investigation showed it was upwards of 30 minutes she was in that bathroom and left her 5-year-old son unattended in the car. The windows were up,” said St. Ann Police Commander Jeffrey Tesdall.

“Unfortunately, a 5-year-old child that’s uninvolved in this, you know it’s not his fault for mom taking that, but like you say, he could have been a victim of a homicide,” Tesdall added. “It’s tragic. It’s a shame.”

Trinidad, who resides in Florissant, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and was jailed with bond set at $200,000 cash-only.

Her son was placed in the care of his grandmother.