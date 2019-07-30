  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Equifax, Local TV, National News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a new warning about the massive data breach at Equifax. CBS3 reported last week the credit reporting agency is offering people $125 or free credit monitoring if they were part of the data breach in 2017.

But now the Federal Trade Commission warns scammers have set up fake websites to look like Equifax’s website so they can steal your information.

For more information on the fake Equifax settlement websites visit CBS News.

Click here to submit a claim.

