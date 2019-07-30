Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a new warning about the massive data breach at Equifax. CBS3 reported last week the credit reporting agency is offering people $125 or free credit monitoring if they were part of the data breach in 2017.
But now the Federal Trade Commission warns scammers have set up fake websites to look like Equifax’s website so they can steal your information.
Beware of fake websites claiming to be the Equifax settlement claims website. To be sure you are going to the legitimate site, you can access it from the @ftc’s Equifax page: https://t.co/6Dz4lQYEf2 pic.twitter.com/1qDV3xyYSn
— FTC (@FTC) July 29, 2019
For more information on the fake Equifax settlement websites visit CBS News.
Click here to submit a claim.
