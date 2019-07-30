Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many kids, and parents, are dreading the words “back to school” as we head into August. A new survey by the National Retail Federation shows parents of students in kindergarten through 12th grade expect to drop $700 on average for school supplies this fall.
A big chunk of that is on clothing and accessories.
Electronics, such as computers, calculators and phones came in second.
“It seems that more and more schools are requiring you to have these things, no surprise there,” said Mark Matthews, of the National Retail Federation.
Parents of college-bound students expect to spend about $1,000. Most of their money will go towards electronics, followed by dorm furnishings.
