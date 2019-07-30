Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say used a baby stroller to steal several TVs from The Mann Center. The burglary happened at the music venue at 5201 Parkside Ave. in West Philadelphia on July 9.
Surveillance video shows the suspect pushing the stroller up to the gates of the venue. He then grabs three flatscreen TVs from a concession tent, slides them under the fence and uses the stroller to haul them away.
If you recognize the suspect, call police.
