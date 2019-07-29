POTTSGROVE, Pa. (CBS) — A local teen wins millions, giving hope to young gamers and causing more headaches for moms and dads whose kids think they now need more practice time.

That’s right, a local kid won a massive Fortnite video game competition and became an instant star.

His name is Bugha and he is the best Fortnite player in the world … and he’s now $3 million richer. Bugha, whose real name is Kyle Giersdorf, of Pottsgrove, dominated the inaugural Fortnite World Cup this weekend at New York’s Arthur Ashe Tennis Stadium in front of nearly 16,000 fans in the stadium.

He beat 99 of the best players in the world, becoming the highest-paid esports athlete ever for one tournament win.

His says his parents are going to let him keep the money and invest it.

Bugha’s jersey is selling online for $60 through his gaming team, Sentinels. He’s been doing media all day Monday and will even have an appearance on Jimmy Fallon, according to his mother.

“Honestly, it’s just a crazy moment. You get out there, the adrenaline’s rushing and you just hold up that trophy and hear the crowd roar. It’s amazing,” Kyle said.

Kyle says he practices Fortnite for about six hours a day. He says he plans to buy a new desk with his winnings.

