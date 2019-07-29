DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney signed a bill banning single-use plastic bags in the state on Monday. The state assembly passed the bill in May.

The bill is aimed at reducing the amount of plastic bags cluttering landfills and littering roads.

“We live in a beautiful state. We should keep it that way,” Carney said. “One of the best ways we can take pride in our communities is to keep them clean. That’s why I was proud to stand with mayors, county executives, and other local leaders recently to announce the Delaware Anti-Litter Alliance — a coalition of public officials committed to keeping our state litter free.

“And that’s why I was pleased to sign these bills into law on Monday. These new laws will help us protect Delaware communities from litter, protect our environment, and protect Delaware wildlife. Thank you to members of the General Assembly and Delawareans up and down our state who have pledged to help Keep DE Litter Free.”

Almost 2,000 plastic bags were collected from Delaware’s beaches on coastal clean-up day last year.

The ban will take effect Jan. 2, 2021.