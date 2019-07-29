Cast Of 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' Spotted Filming In Rittenhouse Square

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some Hollywood heavyweights were spotted filming AMC’s TV series called “Dispatches from Elsewhere” in Rittenhouse Square. Celebrity photographer HughE Dillon captured Sally Field, Andre 3000 and producer Jason Segel filming a scene overnight on Friday.
Actress Sally Field In Philadelphia For Filming Of ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ Movie
The action also attracted the attention of actor James McAvoy, who stopped by to visit a few friends on set.
