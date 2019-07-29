Cast Of 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' Spotted Filming In Rittenhouse Square

BREAKING:4 Dead, 15 Wounded In Shooting At Gilroy Garlic Festival In San Francisco Bay Area
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some Hollywood heavyweights were spotted filming AMC’s TV series called “Dispatches from Elsewhere” in Rittenhouse Square. Celebrity photographer HughE Dillon captured Sally Field, Andre 3000 and producer Jason Segel filming a scene overnight on Friday.

The action also attracted the attention of actor James McAvoy, who stopped by to visit a few friends on set.

