STRASBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The historic flipboard sign from 30th Street Station has a new home. The sign is now on display at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
That’s in Strasburg, Lancaster County.
The flipboard was the last one in service for Amtrak before it was replaced by a digital screen earlier this year.
It doesn’t make that familiar clicking sound anymore, but the board has been preserved to show how it looked when it flipped for the last time on Jan. 26.
