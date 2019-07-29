  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:30 PMThe Neighborhood
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:30th Street Station, Local, Local TV


STRASBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The historic flipboard sign from 30th Street Station has a new home. The sign is now on display at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.

That’s in Strasburg, Lancaster County.

The flipboard was the last one in service for Amtrak before it was replaced by a digital screen earlier this year.

New Jersey Senator Menendez Wants Beachgoers Protected From Flying Umbrellas

Credit: CBS3

It doesn’t make that familiar clicking sound anymore, but the board has been preserved to show how it looked when it flipped for the last time on Jan. 26.

Comments