PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local students are receiving scholarships to pursue their dreams. Dunkin’ Donuts of Greater Philadelphia hosted its 10th annual regional scholarship program on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
The company awarded 25 high school and college students a $2,000 academic scholarship.
The recipients can use the money to pursue a full-time undergraduate degree at the institution of their choice.
“What I think is so special about this year’s scholarship, is that it’s not solely based on academics, its based on commitment, loyalty and giving back to the community,” Jackie Keown said.
The purpose of the scholarship program is to bring college education within reach, for students who could not otherwise afford it.
