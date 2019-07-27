Comments
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS)– Police in Camden County are searching for two men they say are wanted in connection with a violent home invasion. The incident happened early Tuesday morning on the 4100 block of Frostoffer Avenue in Pennsauken.
When police arrived to the scene they found an 89-year-old woman injured and screaming for help.
The woman’s vehicle was stolen and later found by police.
If you can identify these men, you are asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at at 856-488-0080.
