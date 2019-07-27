  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMLegal Helpline Today
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS)– Police in Camden County are searching for two men they say are wanted in connection with a violent home invasion. The incident happened early Tuesday morning on the 4100 block of Frostoffer Avenue in Pennsauken.

credit: Camden County Prosecutors Office

When police arrived to the scene they found an 89-year-old woman injured and screaming for help.

The woman’s vehicle was stolen and later found by police.

If you can identify these men, you are asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at at 856-488-0080.

Comments