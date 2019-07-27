Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a bank robber they’re calling the “Pink Lady Bandit.” They say she targeted banks in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and North Carolina.
Authorities say she is believed to have robbed banks in Carlisle, Pennsylvania and Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.
She got the nickname because she had a pink handbag during two of the robberies.
Authorities say the suspect is either a white or Hispanic woman who is between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4 and weighs about 130 pounds.
Her disguise consists of yoga pants, tank tops and a blue baseball cap.
