Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Ben Franklin Bridge will be closed in both directions on Sunday for a charity event. The annual Ben to the Shore charity bicycle event begins at 7 a.m.
The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.
⚠️ Sunday, July 28, the Ben Franklin Bridge will be closed in both directions to all vehicular traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. for the annual Ben to the Shore charity bicycle event. PATCO service and the pedestrian walkway will not be affected. 🌉 pic.twitter.com/idAfUzvR7O
— DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) July 27, 2019
PATCO service and the pedestrian walkway will not be affected.
