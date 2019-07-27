  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Ben Franklin Bridge will be closed in both directions on Sunday for a charity event. The annual Ben to the Shore charity bicycle event begins at 7 a.m.

The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

PATCO service and the pedestrian walkway will not be affected.

