By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Carson Wentz, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are in the early days of training camp, which means much of their time is dedicated to the playbook and the practice field. But, for franchise quarterback Carson Wentz, he makes sure he puts aside time to interact with fans.

The Eagles posted a video to their Twitter page of a special interaction between Wentz and a young fan, Giovanni, who was diagnosed with with Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, which affects bone and muscle development, when he was 2 years old.

“It’s not every day you get to meet your hero,” the post said.

In the video, you can hear the young boy say to Wentz, “You’re my hero,” while letting out tears.

