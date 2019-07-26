PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are in the early days of training camp, which means much of their time is dedicated to the playbook and the practice field. But, for franchise quarterback Carson Wentz, he makes sure he puts aside time to interact with fans.
This is something this kid will never forget.. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/xgUc7jFw9Q
— Lesley Van Arsdall (@LesleyCBS3) July 26, 2019
The Eagles posted a video to their Twitter page of a special interaction between Wentz and a young fan, Giovanni, who was diagnosed with with Schwartz-Jampel Syndrome, which affects bone and muscle development, when he was 2 years old.
“It’s not every day you get to meet your hero,” the post said.
Best Day Of My Life. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/4vWvMOCMqH
— Team Giovanni (@realsjsgiovanni) July 26, 2019
In the video, you can hear the young boy say to Wentz, “You’re my hero,” while letting out tears.
