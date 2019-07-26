Taco Seasoning Sold At Walmart Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Taco seasoning sold at Walmart stores across the country, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, has been recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination. The taco seasoning is sold under the Great Value brand.
The recalled products are 1 ounce and are labeled “Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix.” They have a “Best if used” date of July 8, 2021, or July 9, 2021. The item number is 0 78742 24572 0 and the product UPC is 0 78742 24572 0.
Williams Foods LLC is also recalling “HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium” which are sold at HEB stores in Texas. The 1.25 ounces of seasoning have a “Better by” date of July, 10, 2021, July, 11, 2021, or July, 15, 2021. The item number is 050215 and the product UPC is 0 41220 79609 0.
The manufacturer, Williams Foods LLC, issued a voluntary recall after their supplier, Mincing Spice Co., reported cumin from a sample lot used to make both products was tested by a customer and the test showed possible Salmonella contamination.
The products are sold at stores in Washington, D.C. and in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, WY.
To date, there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products.
Customers who purchased the recalled products are being told to return it to the store for a full refund. If you have any questions, contact Williams Foods LLC at 1-800-847-5608 or by e-mail at customerservice@chg.com.
You must log in to post a comment.