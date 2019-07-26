PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are on the hunt for a suspect who they say fired at least 10 shots at a driver in Olney. Gunshots erupted on the 5400 block of Westford Road just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to police, the driver believed that individuals were breaking into a car when he slowed his vehicle to take another look.
That is when one of the suspects walked off of the pavement into the street and opened fire, police say.
None of the shots struck the driver but his vehicle was struck twice.
The suspect fled the scene and was last seen on Westford Road heading toward Clarkson Street.
He is being described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, medium build, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with dark pants and armed with a .45 caliber handgun.
Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information contact police at 215-686-TIPS
You must log in to post a comment.