PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SummerFest stays in Philadelphia on Friday and to kick off the festivities, CBS3 went to a Philadelphia institution: Wawa and its test kitchen for a taste of how ideas are brewed. They always have just what you want, just when you need it.

Since they can’t mathematically compute how many options they provide — from coffee to hoagies to bowls to wraps and all those grab-and-go rows of combos — it takes a whole innovation center and test kitchen to keep Wawa ahead of the curve for what your craving and in constant analysis of convenience.

Wawa’s ideas come from a lot of their associates. Over 2,000 ideas come from store associates, according to an employee in the test kitchen.

But already making a splash in their stores has been their sherbet inspired smoothies. The sweet treat, whipped up by Wawa’s sensory scientist that will have your taste buds having a ball.

