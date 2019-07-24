Comments
PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A Walmart in Pennsville, Salem County has been evacuated due to a bomb scare. Pennsville police say a bomb threat was called into the retail store at 709 S. Broadway on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers are currently on scene at Walmart for a Bomb Scare. Building has been evacuated and waiting on K-9’s to clear the store.
— Pennsville Police (@PENNSVILLEPD) July 24, 2019
Buildings in the shopping center have been evacuated.
Police are currently walking bomb dogs through the building and it should be cleared soon.
No injuries have been reported.
