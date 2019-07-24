WATCH LIVE:Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Testifies About Russia Probe Before House Intelligence Committee
By CBS3 Staff
PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A Walmart in Pennsville, Salem County has been evacuated due to a bomb scare. Pennsville police say a bomb threat was called into the retail store at 709 S. Broadway on Wednesday afternoon.

Buildings in the shopping center have been evacuated.

Police are currently walking bomb dogs through the building and it should be cleared soon.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

