PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a shocking betrayal, Wawa has spurned Philadelphia and has become the “official hoagie” of the Baltimore Ravens, the company announced Monday. The move comes as Wawa celebrates its 50th anniversary in Maryland.

“As we approach the historic milestone of our 50th anniversary in Maryland, Wawa is thrilled to partner with the Ravens to make deeper connections with some of the best fans in football and reach communities all over the city of Baltimore and beyond,” said Adam Schall, Sr. Director of Store Operations for Maryland. “As we continue our expansion throughout the state, we are thrilled to be able to connect with more customers and introduce even more Ravens fans to our built-to-order hoagies and our strong commitment to supporting and giving back to our communities. We are excited to partner with our fellow birds in Baltimore this fall and can’t wait to fly higher through the addition of exciting new offers for Ravens fans everywhere!”

As part of the sponsorship, Wawa will offer fans of the Ravens — a bird inferior to an eagle in just about every way — opportunities to win tickets, merchandise and unique experiences.

Some Eagles fans didn’t take the news well.